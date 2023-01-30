Indonesia opens its ‘ocean account’ for sustainable marine management

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government is designing a new scheme to measure the long-term benefits provided by the country’s marine and coastal ecosystems. The mechanism, known as ocean accounting and in development since 2021, is part of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries’ wider efforts to promote sustainable marine management. Proponents say it will allow managers to estimate the monetary value of marine resources, ecosystem services and degradation trends over a given period of time. The ocean accounting system will serve as the standard indicator for the government in policymaking and zoning regarding Indonesia’s fisheries, conservation areas, and marine essential ecosystems such as seagrass meadows, mangrove forests and coral reefs. “We’ve been working on the ocean account with the primary intention to know the marine assets that we have, kind of like using the ATM to check our savings,” Hendra Yusran Siry, secretary of the fisheries ministry’s zoning office, told Mongabay in an interview. A mangrove forest has sprung up in an area that had previously been cleared for fish-farming ponds in the Tanakeke Islands off Sulawesi, Indonesia. Today, the mangrove growth is dense and filled with many marine species of high economic value. Image by Wahyu Chandra/Mongabay Indonesia. Hendra said the ocean account would specifically show the importance of a marine resource to the ecosystem and how much the economic and environmental cost would be if that resource were converted for commercial use. Hendra also said his office has been working in tandem to develop the tools…This article was originally published on Mongabay

