On Sumatra coast, mangrove clearing sparks scrutiny of loophole

EAST TANJUNG JABUNG, Indonesia — Ambo Angke trudged through the cemetery knowing he had been right to worry. A high tide surge had inundated the resting place here on the eastern coast of Sumatra after developers ripped out the trees protecting the shoreline. “The mangroves were completely cleared,” Ambo, 48, told Mongabay Indonesia in November as we walked under light rain through the village of Sungai Sayang. Excavators had noisily leveled 100 hectares (250 acres) of mangrove trees here in Sadu subdistrict, on the coast of Jambi province. The clearing prepared the ground for a new oil palm plantation. But in doing so, it removed the natural shield between village and sea, leaving behind a plain of mud and deadwood. Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic country, and accounts for the world’s largest estate of mangrove forests. However, research shows almost half of Indonesia’s mangroves have been damaged or destroyed, often for charcoal production or to make way for aquaculture and oil palms, which provide livelihoods for millions but apply pressure on landscapes. In recognition of these shifts, President Joko Widodo set ambitious targets to replenish Indonesia’s ailing mangroves. The government aims to plant 600,000 hectares (1.48 million acres) of mangrove seedlings by 2024, an unprecedented goal that few expect will be achieved by the time the president ends his final term that same year. Despite ongoing efforts to rehabilitate ailing mangroves across the country, a national priority, the clearing of some intact mangrove forests persisted during the COVID-19 pandemic.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

