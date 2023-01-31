Blueprint to reverse nature's decline revealed

From BBC
Everyone will live within 15 minutes’ walk of a green space or water under new government plans to restore nature.
Habitat for wildlife will be expanded and there will be 25 new or enlarged national nature reserves.
More money will go to protecting rare wildlife, such as hedgehogs and red squirrels.
The “blueprint” sets out how ministers intend to clean up air and water, boost nature and reduce waste over the next five years in England.
The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said protecting the natural environment was fundamental to the health, economy and prosperity of the country.
“This plan provides the blueprint for how we deliver our commitment to leave our environment in a better state than we found it, making sure we drive forward progress with renewed ambition and achieve our target of not just halting, but reversing the decline of nature,” he said.
The government promised in 2018 to leave the environment in a better state for future generations. Yet earlier this month the Office for Environmental Protection said efforts were falling “far short” of what was needed.
The post-Brexit green watchdog warned the country was facing a “deeply concerning decline in biodiversity”.
The government has now set out how it intends to meet legally-binding targets on water quality, biodiversity and waste as well as international targets agreed at the COP15 UN