Carbon markets entice, but confuse, corporations: Report

Corporations see investments in voluntary carbon markets as a key part of their climate strategy, according to a new report from the environmental nonprofit Conservation International and the We Mean Business Coalition, a partnership of climate NGOs. Both are based in the U.S. Voluntary carbon markets provide businesses with the opportunity to buy credits that, in theory, compensate for their own carbon emissions by, for example, reducing deforestation in another part of the world. Carbon trading was a widely discussed topic at the recent U.N. climate conference, COP27, in November 2022. Some see it as a critical step toward reaching the goal of net-zero global emissions by 2050. Others criticize the strategy as a way for companies to continue to pollute while offloading the responsibility of mitigating climate change elsewhere, often to less-industrialized, forest-bearing countries in the tropics. Companies’ interest in investing in carbon markets has “increased dramatically” in recent years, alongside “an understanding of the role that carbon finance or carbon market finance can play in some of the trickiest problems that we have conserving tropical forests and other natural environments,” said Mark Kenber, executive director of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative, or VCMI, at a press briefing ahead of the report launch. At the same time, interested companies don’t always know where to start, said Luke Pritchard, nature-based solutions manager with the We Mean Business Coalition. “What we’ve recognized over the last couple of years is that there’s growing confusion from companies in terms of how they…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay