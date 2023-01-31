Element Africa: Lead poisoning, polluted rivers, and ‘calamitous’ mining regulation

Zambians launch lead poisoning lawsuit against mining giant Anglo American A group of 140,000 women and children from Zambia’s Kabwe district is seeking to bring a class action lawsuit against mining giant Anglo American South Africa, demanding compensation for harm caused by 88 years of lead pollution from the Broken Hill mine. Broken Hill operated from 1906 to 1994, mining lead-rich sulfide ores, crushing and smelting them, and leaving toxic wastewater, sludge and rock behind in a series of dumps and tailings in Kabwe. Both the “Native compound area” for the company’s Black workers and the homes of other Black residents of Kabwe were sited downwind of mine facilities, where residents continuously inhaled lead dust and fumes, according to court papers. After eight children died of suspected lead poisoning in Kabwe in 1971, an investigation by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found significantly elevated blood lead levels in the district. A 2020 investigation of soil contamination levels found dangerously high levels of lead in the district’s soil; a 2015 study of blood lead levels in young children found all of those sampled had elevated lead levels — more than half of 100 children tested in Kasanda township, just north of the mine site, had levels indicating lead poisoning. Women in the district were found to have double the levels of lead in their blood that can cause serious health damage. Without remediation, lead can remain in soil for decades, putting children like this boy playing with sand…This article was originally published on Mongabay

