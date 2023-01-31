Green projects are boosting UK growth – CBI report

From BBC
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline.
Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).
The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more than 20,000 businesses, it calculates.
Some 840,000 jobs are linked to sectors ranging from renewable energy to waste management, it adds.
Titled Mapping The Net Zero Economy, the report looked at the parts of the UK that have benefited most from policies aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions.
Scotland and English regions, such as Tyneside, Teeside, Merseyside and the Humber, had all done better than average, with the green economy being stronger and contributing more to growth than in London and the South East.
Green jobs also pay significantly more, the report says, with the average wage (£42,600) significantly above the national average (£33,400).
“The net zero economy is addressing levelling up and the UK’s productivity problem,” says Peter Chalkley, the director of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) who commissioned the research.
“But if the UK doesn’t build on the good work that has already been done, we will lose out and lose jobs.”
The UK has long been seen as a leader in green technology, in