Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society

The UK government risks “overpromising” finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society.
It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030.
Farming and forestry groups have welcomed the report and say it shows the need for a UK land-use framework.
A government spokesperson said it would publish its framework later this year.
The report, from the UK National Academy of Sciences, concludes that current policies on land use are “disjointed” and there needs to be more innovative approaches to get the most out of our land.
“The UK does not have enough land for any of it to be non-productive,” said the report’s steering group chairman, Sir Charles Godfray, who is director of Oxford University’s Oxford Martin School.
“But when we say productive, we don’t just mean producing food but producing public good, as well.”
The government has ambitious plans for the UK’s land, from increasing biodiversity to providing more homes. It aims to:
The academy reviewed these pledges and concluded that an additional 4.4 million hectares of land – twice the size of Wales – would