Mongabay Explains: What’s the difference between artisanal and industrial fishing?

What comes to mind when you hear the word “fishing”? A supertrawler unloading a massive net bursting with fish onto its deck, attended by a dozen crewmembers? Or a pair of fishers casting their lines from a wooden canoe? Around the world, the scale at which people collect fish from the sea varies along a grand continuum. At one end lies industrial fishing, with its big ships with powerful engines, voluminous nets, long voyages and massive catches. At the other, artisanal or small-scale fishing, with smaller boats, lower-tech gear, shorter trips and modest catches. There are other differences between the two fishing sectors, too, such as the destination of their catches: typically export markets, including for animal feeds, for the industrial fishers, and typically local or regional markets for human consumption for the artisanal fishers. Industrial and artisanal fishing also differ in their relative impact on the marine environment. It’s not just the size of their catches that makes a difference, but also the amount of fish each sector discards, among other factors. The two sectors have come into conflict in many parts of the world, such as West Africa, Madagascar and Brazil, with artisanal fishers often accusing the industrials of scooping up too much fish or making incursions into zones reserved for them. Still, it’s not as simple as saying industrial fisheries are too big to continue while artisanal fisheries are the way to go. For one thing, the global demand for fish is huge; for another, each sector…This article was originally published on Mongabay

