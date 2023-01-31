Newly discovered green comet comes close to Earth

From BBC
A newly discovered comet will make its closest approach to our planet on Wednesday.
Astronomers say the object’s journey toward us took around 50,000 years.
Photographs captured by astronomers show a distinct green hue around the body of the comet.
But those expecting a brilliant streak of emerald in the sky will be disappointed. Its brightness is right at the threshold of what is visible to the naked eye.
“You might have seen these reports saying we’re going to get this bright green object lighting up the sky,” says Dr Robert Massey, deputy executive director of the Royal Astronomical Society.
“Sadly, that’s not going to be anything like the case.”
However, away from light pollution and below dark skies, you might be able to see a smudge in the sky – if you know what you’re looking for.
Would-be stargazers have a better chance of spotting it using binoculars, in which it will appear as a faint white blur.
“Even a small pair of binoculars will help you find it,” says Massey.
Comets are mostly composed of ice and dust. As they approach the Sun, the ice is vaporised and the dust shaken off to create the signature long tail.
“If you’re lucky, you’ll see a hint of the tail coming off it, so it’ll look more like a classic comet,” says Massey.