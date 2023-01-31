Temperature extremes, plus ecological marginalization, raise species risk: Studies

As global temperatures continue to rise, scientists have tried to predict how this will affect the many animal species already imperiled by human actions today. However, most studies have focused primarily on the effects of an increase in mean temperatures — not the higher frequency or intensity of extreme temperatures that climate change also brings. One group of researchers estimated, for example, that at around 3° Celsius (5.4° Fahrenheit) of planetary warming compared to pre-industrial levels, one in two insect species and a quarter of all vertebrates would lose at least half of their geographical range. Such findings are certainly informative (and worrying), but mean temperatures may not be the animals’ biggest problem. A handful of very hot days may do far more damage to an already struggling species than a degree or two extra; many individuals might perish if their food burns up in a wildfire or vanishes in an intense drought, for example, or they could die due to overheating. And as many researchers have pointed out, the places with the highest increases in mean temperature may not necessarily be the same ones that will experience the highest frequency of extremely hot days — or where the most threatened animals are. In 2020, a study compiling the fates of more than 500 animal and plant populations from around the world found that most local extinctions (including, for example, the disappearance of a dozen amphibian and reptile species from the lower reaches of Madagascar’s Tsaratanana Massif) had occurred in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

