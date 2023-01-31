Western monarch populations reach highest number in decades

The population of western monarch butterflies reached its highest numbers since the year 2000, with more than 335,000 butterflies counted at their California and Arizona overwintering sites during the 26th annual Thanksgiving Western Monarch Count. “We can all celebrate this tally,” Emma Pelton, a conservation biologist at the Xerces Society and western monarch lead said in a press release. “A second year in a row of relatively good numbers gives us hope that there is still time to act to save the western migration.” More than 250 individuals took part in the 2022 Western Monarch Count, in which they examined sites along the California coast and a few others in California’s interior and Arizona in November and December. The volunteers counted groups of monarchs as they came together to spend the winter in groves of trees, often made up of nonnative eucalyptus species. Monarch butterflies cluster together in treetops for protection over winter. The overwintering sites need to provide particular combinations of protection from weather, dappled sunshine, and nectar. This cluster is in Pacific Grove, California. Xerces. Photo by Isis Howard / Xerces Society. The largest gathering of butterflies, 34,180 individuals, was at a private site in California’s Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties have sites hosting more than 20,000 butterflies. The San Francisco Bay area also saw a considerable increase over the past few years, with around 9,000 individuals found. A few publicly accessible sites in California where the public can see monarch clustering include…This article was originally published on Mongabay

