JBS is accused of misleading investors with suspicious green bonds

JBS’s sustainability-linked bonds may be audited after Mighty Earth filed a complaint against the company in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on Jan. 17. According to the NGO, a global advocacy organization, the world’s biggest meat company had used “misleading and fraudulent” information to persuade investors to buy debt bonds attached to its greenhouse emission reduction targets. The company denied the accusations in a statement sent to Mongabay. In 2021, JBS raised $3.2 billion in the U.S. market after committing to reduce its emissions by 30%, compared with 2019’s baseline, in line with pursuing the goal of becoming net-zero in 2040. Mighty Earth said this good intention ignores the climate impacts of all its supply chain, which are part of the so-called scope 3 emissions. These account for all indirect emissions, except the ones from its power suppliers. By far, this is the largest share of the company’s footprint. “To exclude this from a green bond target and still call it a green bond is a sham,” Gustavo Pinheiro, the coordinator of the Low Carbon Economy Portfolio of the Climate and Society Institute, the ICS, a Brazilian philanthropic organization working to tackle climate change, told Mongabay by video call. According to the Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor 2022, 97% of the JBS greenhouse footprint comes from the enteric fermentation of the cattle that supply its slaughterhouses and from the destruction of forests to open space for more pasture. “They are distorting their efforts in the arena of scope 3…This article was originally published on Mongabay

