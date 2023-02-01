Joenia Wapichana: ‘I want to see the Yanomami and Raposa Serra do Sol territories free of invasions’

BRASÍLIA, Brazil — “I want to see the Yanomami and Raposa Serra do Sol territories free of invasions,” Joenia Wapichana, the first Indigenous woman named president of Brazil’s national Indigenous affairs agency, Funai, tells Mongabay, describing one of her dreams for northern Roraima state. Like a premonition, she says prominent Indigenous leader and shaman Davi Kopenawa dreamed about her leading the expulsion of illegal gold miners from these Indigenous lands. “Davi Kopenawa told me that he had a dream that I was in front of the expulsion,” Joenia Wapichana tells Mongabay in an interview at Funai’s headquarters two weeks before the health disaster outbreak in the Yanomami territory. On Jan. 21, Joenia Wapichana went to the Yanomami territory with President Lula and Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara, following reports of 570 children dying of malnutrition and other diseases triggered by 20,000 illegal gold miners a public health emergency was declared. In a video interview with Mongabay on Jan. 5, Joenia Wapichana highlighted the “urgent and humanitarian” issues in the Yanomami territory. “Indigenous health is a chaos there. Children are dying of malaria and malnutrition. So, it is not simply a matter of removing the miners, but you have to take immediate action to ensure security there.” Joenia Wapichana, the first Indigenous woman named president of Brazil’s national Indigenous affairs agency, Funai. Image by Mídia NINJA via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). Joenia Wapichana says that in order to put an end to this crisis, coordinated actions are required among several governmental…This article was originally published on Mongabay

