Log burner rule change in England could land users with £300 fines

From BBC
Households in England face fines of up to £300 and even criminal records if they flout new log burner rules.
A tightening of emissions regulations has reduced the amount of smoke new stoves can emit per hour from 5g to 3g.
It applies to homes in “smoke control areas” which cover most of England’s towns and cities. Anyone found to be breaking the new measures could be issued with an on-the-spot fine.
The rules are part of the government’s new 25-year environmental plan.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new measures were part of his government’s drive leave “the environment in a better state than we found it”.
In recent years, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has cracked down on log burners and coal fires as, according to the government, they are the largest source of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – small particles of air pollution which find their way into the body’s lungs and blood.
Around 1.5m homes use wood for fuel across the UK, however burning wood and coal in open fires and stoves makes up 38% of the UK’s emissions of PM2.5.
By comparison, 16% come from industrial combustion, 12% from road transport and 13% from the use of solvents and industrial processes.
This means a wood-burning stove emits more particles per hour than a diesel lorry.
As well as reducing the amount of PM2.5 wood burners are allowed to emit, Defra said it will enable local authorities to “better enforce”