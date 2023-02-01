Sex and no sleep may be killing endangered quolls

From BBC
Endangered male northern quolls are giving up sleep for more sex – and it could be killing them, according to new research from Australia.
The study found that males travel long distances in search of mating partners, often giving up sleep in the process.
A lack of rest may explain why males of the carnivorous marsupials typically mate themselves to death in one breeding season, experts say.
Females, on the other hand, can live and reproduce for up to four years.
“They cover large distances to mate as often as possible and it seems that their drive is so strong that they forgo sleeping to spend more time searching for females,” said Christofer Clemente, senior lecturer at the University of the Sunshine Coast. His institution led the study with the The University of Queensland. The research was published on Wednesday.
Researchers collected data over 42 days after fitting backpacks with trackers on wild roaming male and female northern quolls on Groote Eylandt, an island off the coast of Australia’s Northern Territory.
Some quolls they studied walked more than 10km in one night, which translates to nearly 40km in human distance, based on average stride length, the study said. Males of the species also appeared to attract more parasites. The most likely reason: they devote less time to grooming so they can make the most of each breeding season. Researchers said the males are not as vigilant as females while searching for food or avoiding predators.
“Sleep deprivation, and associated symptoms