Thai government turns its sights on illegal coral trade

BANGKOK – A few dawns into 2022, authorities raided a shophouse in the heart of Thailand’s capital city. Officers from the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division of the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources discovered the shop was breeding coral and selling it on Facebook for as little as $4 to $20 apiece and selling giant clams for a little more than $10. A few months later, police raided another coral shop breeding and selling more than 300 kinds of coral and other marine species. They seized all the corals in both cases. The shop owners were sent to court to await a verdict that could land them each up to 10 years in jail plus a hefty fine up to $30,500. For years, Thailand has focused on curtailing its illegal trade in terrestrial wildlife. Recently, the country has begun trying to do the same for marine coral species, primarily those caught up in the ornamental aquarium trade. Breeding and selling live coral have long been illegal in Thailand. The country added coral to its list of protected animals in 1992. The list currently includes all coral species in the orders Gorgonacea, Antipatharia, Stylasterina, Scleractinia, Milleporina, Helioporacea and Alcyonacea, specimens of which the officers scooped up during the raids last year. New laws, higher penalties for breaking them, beefed-up enforcement and a national mandate to curtail illegal coral trade are all part of Thailand’s efforts to end the trade in its corals. A Gorgonacea coral.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

