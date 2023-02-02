Bolivian national park hit hard by forest fires in 2022, satellite data show

On Aug. 28, 2022, NASA satellites picked up a small, isolated cluster of fire alerts in the southwestern corner of Bolivia’s Noel Kempff Mercado National Park. By Sept. 5, the blaze had ballooned northward, engulfing some 423 square kilometers (163 square miles) of the park’s land, according to the Chiquitano Dry Forest Observatory, an organization that is part of the Foundation for the Conservation of the Chiquitano Forest. NASA satellite data, visualized on Global Forest Watch (GFW), show the fire continued to spread deeper into the park in September before finally going out on Sept. 28, exactly a month after satellites first detected it. But this was only a brief reprieve: in October and November, additional fires broke out and spread along Noel Kempff Mercado’s western border before being extinguished by the onset of the rainy season in late November. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs captured in December 2022 shows burn scars etched across vast swaths of Noel Kempff Mercado National Park. In all, fires burned across an area comprising some 3,000 km2 (nearly 1,200 mi2) of the national park — about 18% of its total area — between August and November, according to analysis via GFW. Most fire activity occurred on non-forested land, but GFW data show around 200 km2 (77 mi2) of the park’s forests were also damaged by the fires. When adding in other forest loss in 2022, the data suggest Noel Kempff Mercado lost a total of 250 km2 (97 mi2) of its tree cover last…This article was originally published on Mongabay

