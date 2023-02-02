The illegal jaguar trade is thriving online. Why aren’t governments stopping it?

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO — Purchasing illegal jaguar parts — from teeth to skins to claws — doesn’t always involve seeking out the dark, nefarious corners of the black market. Often, they can be found with a quick Google search. Or by pursuing social media sites and online marketplaces. A new report from the Wildlife Conservation Society analyzes just how easy it is to buy and sell trafficked jaguar parts online, revealing that most of the activity is happening in Latin America with little or no response from law enforcement. “The buyers are on the surface of the internet, on social media,” said Kurt Duchez, a report co-author and WCS Wildlife Trafficking Officer for Central America. “It’s all sitting in plain sight. You just have to look for it.” Duchez and other researchers reviewed online archives of popular social media sites and online marketplaces for posts related to jaguar sales between 2009 and 2019. The search was done in seven languages (Spanish, Portuguese, English, Dutch, French, Chinese, and Vietnamese) across 19 countries. They found that 230 online posts related to the buying or selling of illegal jaguar parts had been made across 31 platforms during the ten-year period. There were 579 images posted about jaguars, some containing the entire animal and others showing different body parts for sale. Jaguars are often targeted for their skins and teeth. (Photo courtesy of Flickr) Searches done in Spanish yielded the highest results, making up over 50% of all jaguar-related posts. Portuguese, due to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

