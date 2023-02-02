‘The Mangrove Guy’: Q&A with Kelly Roberts Banda, Kenya’s lawyer-conservationist

KILIFI, Kenya — An incident in Kelly Roberts Banda’s childhood set him on the path of climate advocacy. Although Banda did not realize it at the time, what appeared then as a tragedy was the foundation of his passion for environmental and climate justice. Banda is a property and family lawyer in Kenya who spends more time as a climate and environmental justice advocate than as the advocate of the high court that he is, professionally. When Banda was 9 years old, it rained heavily and his home was flooded. He watched helplessly as his family and their neighbors lost property to the flood waters. He wondered why people had to suffer because of nature — and if there was anything he could do. Although Banda studied law, he is best known today for his conservation work in the coastal town of Kilifi, where he has lived nearly all his life. This has earned him the moniker “protector of mangroves” among his community. Kelly Roberts Banda leading the Climate Justice Torch campaign march in Nairobi in October 2022. Image by Calvin Rock. According to the National Mangrove Ecosystem Management Plan (2017-2027), Kenya lost roughly 20% of its mangrove cover between 1985 and 2009, 70% of which was recorded in regions adjacent to urban areas. This translates to a loss of 450 hectares (1,112 acres) per year. Primary causes include excess wood harvesting, mangrove clearing for salt mining and shrimp farming, pollution and sedimentation. Kilifi has 8,536 hectares (21,093 acres) of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

