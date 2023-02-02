Why have there been no named winter storms this year?

From BBC
By February, the UK would normally have had around three storms given names by the Met Office – just like Arwen, Barra and Callum. But so far this autumn and winter, there hasn’t been a single one.
Weather patterns have been calmer across the Atlantic and towards northwest Europe. But why?
There are a number of factors at play – and the forces behind this year’s lack of storms were also instrumental in December’s cold snap.
In previous years, the first named storm has taken place by early December. And by the end of January, typically three storms would have formed, bringing impacts to the UK.
Storms can bring a danger to life and cause millions of pounds worth of damage from strong winds, heavy rain and even significant snowfall.
The busiest autumn/winter season was 2017/18, when a total of seven named storms had hit the UK by the start of February.
It was also the year when ex-Hurricane Ophelia dragged Saharan dust across the country, making the sky orange.
During February 2022, three storms were named within a week. Dudley, Eunice and Franklin impacted hundreds of thousands of homes.
The insurance payouts resulting from the three storms was close to £500 million, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Storm Eunice was one of the worst storms to hit the UK in 30 years, with rare red warnings issued across south Wales and southern England.