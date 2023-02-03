Kenya’s youngest environmental ambassador: Q&A with 10-year-old Karen Kimani

Kenya’s youngest environmentalist, 10-year-old Karen Kimani, takes inspiration from a role model who died before she was born: Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Wangari Maathai, a champion for both people and the environment. Maathai was the first African woman to receive the prestigious prize, in 2004. She was known for her work defending democracy, and for the grassroots Green Belt Movement she started to fight deforestation. In that vein, the young Kimani has already planted more than 10,000 trees. Kimani’s work has won widespread accolades and given her the privilege of speaking with the Kenya’s head of state, President William Ruto, about forestry and rangeland restoration. In addition, she has met and caught the attention of high-profile leaders across the world — from the British high commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, to African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina, Kenya’s first lady Rachel Ruto, Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya and, of course, her teachers. Her efforts have been acknowledged by President Ruto as well as Tuya, who says her work is central to the country’s larger environmental goal of planting trees, which offer a buffer against human and naturally induced climatic pressures witnessed in the country. According to the National Forest Resources Assessment Report 2021, Kenya has an overall tree cover of 12.13%, which exceeds its constitutional requirement of 10%. This is due in part to tree planting initiatives, according to the report. In addition, Kimani’s work addresses the country’s burden of air pollution. According to the World Health…This article was originally published on Mongabay

