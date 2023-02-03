Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for February 2023

How are industrial agriculture and farms impacting local communities in different parts of the world? Mongabay’s features writer Ashoka Mukpo interviewed community members who work in Liberia’s rubber plantations and found that the plantations and owners are polluting their water, desecrating sacred areas where they worshipped in the forest, and sexually abusing female workers. In southern Chile, the salmon industry is expanding through the fjords of the Indigenous Kawésqar National Reserve, harming the fragile ecosystem of their ancestral territory. Climate change is another challenge that communities dependant on agriculture are facing increasingly. Unseasonal or high intensity rainfall has damaged crops across India over the past few years. A large number of landless farmers have suffered the most. For the Xingu Indigenous Territory in Brazilian Amazon, the climate crisis has left the forests drier and more flammable. As the new government under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes shape in Brazil, the newly elected Indigenous representatives, Sonia Guajajara, Joênia Wapichana and Célia Xakriabá share their hopes and plans to bring more social and environmental justice across the country. Mongabay’s YouTube series Mongabay Explains chose to explore the different fishing methods. Watch the new episode to learn how industrial fishing is different from artisanal fishing. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on Mongabay’s YouTube channel. Exclusive: Women allege sexual exploitation on a Liberian rubber plantation In 2019, 22 communities in a remote part of Liberia filed a complaint against the Salala Rubber Corporation, a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

