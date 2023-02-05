The Antarctic and Arctic sounds rarely heard before

From BBC
What do you hear when you think of the Arctic and Antarctic?
“Singing” ice, a seal that sounds like it is in space, and a seismic airgun thundering like a bomb are some of the noises released by two marine acoustic labs.
The project introduces the public to 50 rarely heard sounds recorded underwater in the polar regions.
It highlights how noisy oceans are becoming due to increased human activity that also disrupts sea life.
“These sounds are fairly alien to most people,” explains artist and researcher Dr Geraint Rhys Whittaker.
“We probably think we know what the poles sound like but often that is imagined,” adds Dr Whittaker, who works at the Helmholtz Institute for Functional Marine Biodiversity and the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany.
The underwater microphones were attached to floats with scientific instruments left in the Arctic and Antarctic for about two years.
One sound captured was calls from the least-researched Antarctic seal. Ross seals live in the open seas and on pack ice that is difficult to reach. The scientists recorded five calls from the creature of different frequencies.
Crabeater seals, minke whales, narwhals and humpback whales were also recorded.
It can be hard to capture these sounds due to the inhospitable environment and the vast distances that animals travel