Electricity day and night: Solar power is changing isolated Amazon communities

TERRA FIRME, Brazil — Growing up, Maria de Fátima Batista often studied in the dark, using a candle or lantern for light because the riverine community where she lives in Brazil's Amazon did not have electricity. Today, aged 58, Batista, her family and the rest of the Terra Firme community, which sits by the banks of the Madeira River in Rondônia state, now have 24-hour electricity via solar panels and batteries, installed last year by local firm (re)energisa, the renewables arm of Brazil's Energisa Group. Her grandchildren don't need a candle or lamp to study when it gets dark; she freezes foodstuffs, including the baked goods she sells, and the community now communicates in real time with local authorities. "We can use the freezer, the TV, even the internet," she told Mongabay while sitting at the family table on the patio of her redbrick home. But for many other riverine and Indigenous communities living outside of major urban centers in Brazil's Amazon, access to affordable, constant and clean electricity is still a major challenge. Electricity has a profound impact on cultural practices in isolated communities, bringing fridges, recorded music and internet to daily activities. Photo by Avener Prado for Mongabay. According to official data, some 425,000 families aren't connected to the national electricity grid, which could likely be even higher given that the last census was in 2010. Lack of access to the national grid has traditionally led unconnected communities in Brazil's Amazon to adopt polluting and costly diesel generators,…

