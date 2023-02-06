Illegal mines and “floating towns” on the Puré River leave uncontacted Indigenous peoples at risk

Throughout 2022, Colombian authorities identified the presence of 40 dredgers on the Colombian side of the Puré River, with another 200 operating on the Brazilian side, where it is known as the Pururé River. This body of water crosses the border, and with it, so do various types of illegal activities. The public’s attention was first drawn to this region in the Amazon jungle through the book ‘Lost in the Amazon’, by Germán Castro Caycedo, which includes the voices of those living there. The book narrates the story of the disappearance and rescue attempts of Julián Gil, a fur trader who decided to go deep into the rainforest lying between the departments of Caquetá and Putumayo. Since its publication, no reliable data regarding the existence of the peoples around Puré River was available until 2010, when Roberto Franco García, an anthropologist and environmentalist, carried out an investigation in the area. Now it is known that more than 200 people from the Yuri-Passé ethnic group live in the jungle between the Caquetá, Putumayo, and Puré rivers. Exact figures remain unknown because no national census has been carried out in the area, in line with the Yuri-Passé people’s wishes to continue living in isolation from the rest of society. This is a decision made out of the desire to preserve their lives and customs, and to protect themselves from evangelization, exploitation and the presence of armed groups. What is known about these groups comes from the findings of Franco García’s investigations before…This article was originally published on Mongabay

