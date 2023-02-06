Nepalis’ love of momos threatens endangered wild water buffaloes

KATHMANDU — A popular dish in Nepal, momos are small, bite-sized dumplings filled with spicy minced meat and wrapped in dough. Served piping hot, they are often accompanied by a spicy pickle. Provide the description to a Nepali or anyone who’s been to Nepal, and the first thing that comes to mind is “momo.” The dish, originating in Nepal and Tibet, is a beloved staple for Nepalis both at home and abroad. It serves as a popular option for lunch, dinner and comfort food. The most sought-after momos, due to their taste, are made with buffalo meat, leading to a high demand for this meat in urban areas of Nepal. However, this high demand could pose a threat to the endangered wild water buffaloes (Bubalus arnee) in the eastern plains of Nepal. “We have seen that up to 70% of the meat sold in the market in Nepal comes from buffaloes,” says Bhojan Dhakal, researcher at the Nepal Agricultural Research Council (NARC). “People are willing to pay more for the buffalo meat if it comes from a crossbreed between wild water buffaloes and domestic water buffaloes [Bubalus bubalis],” he adds. “Also, local communities believe that hybrid females produce more milk than other domesticated ones.” The most sought-after momos, due to their taste, are made with buffalo meat, leading to a high demand for this meat in urban areas of Nepal. Image by areta ekarafi via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). That’s why people from as far as India, on the other…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay