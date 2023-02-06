Study: Paying fishers to ease off sharks and rays is cost-effective conservation

More than a third of all elasmobranch (shark and ray) species are at risk of extinction due to overfishing. Indonesia is both a hotspot of elasmobranch biodiversity and one of the leading shark and ray exporters in the world, putting already critically endangered species such as hammerhead sharks and wedgefish under great pressure. Reducing that fishing pressure could be accomplished cost-effectively, according to a new study published in the journal Biological Conservation. The research, led by University of Oxford Interdisciplinary Centre for Conservation Science research associate Hollie Booth, found an investment of $71,408-$235,927 could protect up to 18,500 hammerheads and 2,140 wedgefish per year at two sites in Indonesia. These funds would go toward paying fishers not to catch these animals, a form of payments for ecosystem services. In concept, this is a win-win: more sharks and rays survive, keeping marine food webs intact and elasmobranch populations healthy, and fishers earn income by protecting the animals instead of exploiting them. In practice, setting up a payments for ecosystem services system is a complex undertaking that requires an understanding of participants’ potential future actions and motivations. In other words: Will payments actually change fishers’ behavior? And if so, how much payment is enough? To answer these questions, Booth and her colleagues interviewed 142 fishers in Lhok Rigaih in Aceh province, on the island of Sumatra, and Tanjung Luar in West Nusa Tenggara province, on the island of Lombok. According to Booth, these two sites are very different from each other both…This article was originally published on Mongabay

