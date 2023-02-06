Tide Island: seven decades of environmental racism in Salvador

As unbelievable as it may seem, a neighborhood in the city of Salvador did not have electricity until the late 1980s and piped water until the end of the 20th century. By way of comparison, the city’s first street with electricity dates back to 1908. The island still has no sewage network. It is no coincidence that they claim to be the blackest neighborhood in Bahia’s capital: In the 2010 census, 93% of the approximately 4,000 residents declared themselves to be Black or brown (pardo, according to Brazilian census classifications). A neighborhood that is actually an island: Tide Island. Aerial view of Tide Island, with Salvador in the background. Photo by Rafael Martins. Its closeness to the Port of Aratu, the Aratu Industrial Center and the Landulpho Alves-Mataripe oil refinery, which belonged to Petrobras until 2021, have caused illness to the population and its local ecosystem for more than 70 years. Research being conducted by the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) with local children found levels of heavy metals such as cadmium and lead four times higher than World Health Organization (WHO) standards. As if that were not enough, recently — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — a 131-acre area of mangroves near the island was devastated by the company Bahia Terminais to establish a port development near the Port of Aratu, in breach of a court decision. The injunction granted by the 3rd Federal Civil Court points out flaws in the license issued by the Bahia Institute…This article was originally published on Mongabay

