Amazonian countries must act together to reverse rainforest loss, experts say

A transnational, large-scale restoration strategy for the Amazon basin would allow the countries that share it to create an alternative future for the world’s largest tropical forest, by making it resilient to climate change and reaping social and economic benefits for the people in the region, according to a recent report by the Science Panel for the Amazon (SPA). The policy brief, presented at the COP27 climate summit in November 2022, focuses on seven targets: achieving zero deforestation by 2030; avoiding forest degradation; restoring forests in protected areas and in undesignated lands; restoring areas cleared on private lands beyond lawful limits; restoring forest cover beyond legal provisions; and restoring degraded farmland. But according to the same report, restoration alone cannot compensate for the high rate of deforestation and degradation threatening the Amazon Rainforest, and needs to go in tandem with conservation work. To achieve these goals, the brief highlights several key actions or levers, which include better policymaking and enforcement, addressing land rights issues, increasing accountability of the private sector, empowering local communities, and improving forest monitoring. “These levers unlock a broad range of benefits that go far beyond restoration. There are crucial benefits to applying them, all together,” Jos Barlow, a professor of conservation science at Lancaster University in the U.K. and co-author of the policy brief, told Mongabay. “For example, better public policies and monitoring both facilitate governance, while resolving land tenure enables all other levers to function more effectively.” The large-scale action the experts propose involves creating…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay