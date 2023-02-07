Critics allege EU’s ‘toxic collusion’ with fishing lobbies is damaging Indian Ocean tuna

All three commercially important tuna species in the Indian Ocean are at risk. On Feb. 5, countries hammered out an agreement in Mombasa, Kenya, on one the prickliest issues for tuna fisheries: the use of fish-aggregating devices, or FADs. Members of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) agreed to reduce the number of drifting FADs and to impose three-month closures on the devices. Critics say this progress has happened despite the European Union attempting to water down ambition on critical measures aided by the vastly disproportionate negotiating muscle of its delegation to tuna talks, including numerous industry representatives. The bloc’s distant-water fishing fleet reels in the largest share of tuna in the Indian Ocean, most of it taken by massive industrial vessels that use FADs. “EU public authorities and industrial lobbies have merged into a unique body which, on top of damaging marine wildlife and ecosystems also harms developing economies in the Global South,” Frédéric Le Manach, scientific director of BLOOM Association, a French nonprofit, said in a statement. The EU has sent more lobbyists than officials to high-level tuna talks in recent years as negotiations around saving the Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna — a valuable stock perilously close to crashing — intensified, according to an investigation by BLOOM. The IOTC, an intergovernmental body responsible for managing tuna stocks, declared yellowfin tuna (Thunnus albacares) overfished in 2015, sparking years of hectic negotiations centered on setting catch quotas and regulating destructive fishing gear like FADs. That year, the EU delegation to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

