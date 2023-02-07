Forest modeling misses the water for the carbon: Q&A with Antonio Nobre & Anastassia Makarieva

Brazilian scientist Antonio Donato Nobre has long been a student of the Amazon Rainforest. An agronomist with a master’s degree in tropical biology and a Ph.D. in Earth science, Nobre has researched the region for nearly four decades with the National Institute for Amazonian Research (INPA) and the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). Like others who study the Amazon — a cohort that includes three of his brothers, Carlos, Paulo and Ismael — Antonio Nobre has watched in despair while stretches of untouched forest succumb to fire, machete and chainsaw, a scenario that’s been particularly acute under former president Jair Bolsonaro. In a 2019 interview with Mongabay, he called deforestation in the Amazon a “catastrophic situation” that threatens to disrupt Earth’s climate. Now, a new documentary, Rivers Above the Canopy, by French filmmaker Pascal Cuissot, features Antonio Nobre and his investigations into the Amazon’s importance to the global climate. The film has been shown in France, Germany and Brazil. Also featured is physicist Anastassia Makarieva of the Petersburg Nuclear Physics Institute in Russia, who, with the late Victor Gorshkov, first came up with the concept of the biotic pump, an active function of forests. Increasingly, Nobre’s work on the Amazon is informed by this theory. For example, in a 2014 report, “The Future Climate of Amazonia,” a tour-de-force of explanatory science, Nobre describes how this “green ocean” not only creates its own rain but moves moisture across the continent via aerial rivers. Lately, he has collaborated on scientific papers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

