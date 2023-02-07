Is El Salvador preparing to reverse its landmark mining ban?

MEXICO CITY — It was considered a major environmental victory, back in 2017, when El Salvador’s government announced it would be the first country in the world to issue a total ban on metal mining. For a half-century, the industry had been dumping waste and toxic chemicals into local rivers. Prioritizing clean drinking water was a must as climate change worsened droughts in the region. But the government today appears to be on the verge of turning back a page. President Nayib Bukele, a populist who’s made investment and infrastructure the centerpiece of his agenda, has taken a number of steps that, at least on the surface, look like preparations for a return to mining. His government has established a new agency to oversee extractive industries and started looking into international agreements that would facilitate investment in precious metals. It also arrested several anti-mining activists on what critics say are dubious charges. Five “water defenders,” who led the charge on the 2017 mining ban — and who had begun to speak out again last year — were arrested this past January for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping and murder that took place during the country’s civil war 30 years ago. It’s unclear how legitimate the accusations are. The water defenders were part of a resistance group fighting the right-wing dictatorship during the war. But they come from Santa Marta, a community founded by displaced people largely considered to be victims. “The arrests are politically motivated as they seek to…This article was originally published on Mongabay