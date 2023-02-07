Is El Salvador preparing to reverse its landmark mining ban?

MEXICO CITY — It was considered a major environmental victory, back in 2017, when El Salvador’s government announced it would be the first country in the world to issue a total ban on metal mining. For a half-century, the industry had been dumping waste and toxic chemicals into local rivers. Prioritizing clean drinking water was a must as climate change worsened droughts in the region. But the government today appears to be on the verge of turning back a page. President Nayib Bukele, a populist who’s made investment and infrastructure the centerpiece of his agenda, has taken a number of steps that, at least on the surface, look like preparations for a return to mining. His government has established a new agency to oversee extractive industries and started looking into international agreements that would facilitate investment in precious metals. It also arrested several anti-mining activists on what critics say are dubious charges. Five “water defenders,” who led the charge on the 2017 mining ban — and who had begun to speak out again last year — were arrested this past January for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping and murder that took place during the country’s civil war 30 years ago. It’s unclear how legitimate the accusations are. The water defenders were part of a resistance group fighting the right-wing dictatorship during the war. But they come from Santa Marta, a community founded by displaced people largely considered to be victims. “The arrests are politically motivated as they seek to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay