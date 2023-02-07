Millions face threat of flooding from glacial lakes

From BBC
Up to 15 million people face risk of catastrophic flooding from glacial lakes which could burst their natural dams at any moment, a new study finds.
The study led by Newcastle University is the first global attempt to map potential hotspots for such floods.
As the climate warms, glaciers retreat and meltwater collects, forming lakes.
The impact of global warming on glacial lake floods is yet to be defined, but it has increased both the volume and number of glacial lakes worldwide.
The study published in the journal Nature Communications assessed the conditions of lakes and the number of people living downstream from them, which has also increased significantly.
‘There are a large number of people globally exposed to the impacts of these floods,” said Rachel Carr, a glaciologist at Newcastle University and an author on the paper.
“It could happen at any point – that’s what makes them particularly dangerous, because it’s hard to predict exactly when they will happen.”
The authors say those facing the greatest threat live in mountainous countries in Asia and South America.
People living in India, Pakistan, Peru and China account for over half of those at risk. In Asia, around one million people live within just 10km of a glacial lake.
“It’s how close people are to those lakes, and their capacity to respond to the disaster that’s important,” said Dr Carr.
“People have done a lot of inventory studies [of the lakes]
