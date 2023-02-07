When nature gives them a chance to collab, jaguars aren’t so solitary after all

On the evening of March 15, 2016, two large jaguars walked along a narrow lakeshore trail in Venezuela’s Llanos ecosystem, a vast mosaic of seasonally flooded lowland savannas, forests, pastures and ranches. At 9:13 p.m., they passed a remote camera trap set by Włodzimierz Jędrzejewski, a researcher at the Venezuelan Institute of Scientific Research (IVIC), and his team, as part of their long-term study on jaguar population dynamics. The camera tripped, catching the jaguars mid-stride in a moment of uncanny synchronicity; their right forelegs extended, left shoulders raised, football-sized heads held low and mouths loosely open. Except for their spot patterns — as unique to each jaguar as fingerprints are to us — the two look like carbon copies. But what is surprising about the photograph isn’t the symmetry of the image, but simply that the two, both males, are walking together. Jaguars (Panthera onca) have long been considered loners that only come together to mate or to rear young. Now, research in the journal Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology shows that in some cases male jaguars cooperate and even form coalitions. Two adult males walk together in the Caiman Ecological Refuge in the Brazilian Pantanal. In all, out of the over 7000 instances of males recorded across five study sites, 70 included cooperative behaviours. Image by Larry Westbrook via Panthera. The research documents male jaguars jointly patrolling and marking territory, chasing and likely killing other males, sharing prey, and more. It draws on data from five study areas in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

