HS2 Ltd miscalculating impact on nature – Wildlife Trusts

From BBC
The company building the controversial HS2 rail line has underestimated its impact on habitats and wildlife, according to a coalition of wildlife charities.
A report by the Wildlife Trusts found that HS2 Ltd had missed trees, ponds and hedgerows off maps.
It said the methodology used to calculate the impact on biodiversity of the project was “fundamentally flawed”.
HS2 Ltd said the trusts’ report was “not reliable”.
The trusts are calling for construction to be paused and for the government to require HS2 Ltd to re-evaluate the impact construction has on nature.
The Wildlife Trusts said their investigation took a year to complete.
“In addition to the catalogue of errors when assessing the pre-existing nature, this audit found that HS2 Ltd’s metric (its ‘accounting tool’ for assessing impacts on nature) is untested, out of date and fundamentally flawed,” they said.
For developers to calculate the impact of construction projects on the natural world, features like streams, hedges and woods are given values that can fit into a spreadsheet and be accounted for.
The trusts’ report said that mature hedgerows which “provide berries, shelter and nesting places for wildlife” had been given “a lower nature value than the new hedgerows” that HS2 Ltd would plant. It said some watercourses, ponds and trees had been “missed out of the data”.
Using HS2 Ltd’s data where possible, the report found that Phase One, which covers 140 miles of track between London and the West Midlands, would cause