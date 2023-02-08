‘If Brazil starts with us, why did we arrive last?’: Q&A with Indigenous lawmaker Célia Xakriabá

BRASÍLIA — Célia Xakriabá recalls how, during her campaign last year for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house of Congress, she was always asked how non-Indigenous Brazilians could help Indigenous people. She would answer with a question of her own: “How many of you have voted for Indigenous candidacies?” They would usually fob this off with the excuse that “unfortunately I don’t have two votes.” But if they were truly committed to the environment and to the planet, Célia Xakriabá says, “there is no other time.” “Unfortunately, we don’t have two planets. So, the time to bet on our candidacy is now,” she tells Mongabay. “The context that we are living, of an ecocide, of a genocide, is now! We cannot postpone the fight for life, we cannot postpone a fight that is committed to humanity.” Célia Xakriabá went on to win the seat, representing the southern state of Minas Gerais. “It was this embarrassment that helped mobilize” voters, she says, including those with completely different political party alignments. “In the south of Minas Gerais, where President Lula did not win, I had more than 8,000 votes.” She says she received many testimonies from mothers saying: “I never voted for the left [parties]. I was going to vote for another candidate, but my 8-year-old son said: ‘Mom, she cares for nature, she cares for the waters, she cares for the rivers.’ Indigenous lawmaker Célia Xakriabá says the fight for the climate emergency was key to her…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay