Mechanization of illegal gold mining threatens Ghana’s forests

"I come here to find gold. First we cut down the trees, then we burn them. Then we start digging the soil to open the pit," says a young man in the middle of a cocoa plantation in northern Ghana's Ashanti territory. "We have to open the pit, then once the soil has been turned, we use electric pumps water with heavy speed to spray water over the land to reach where the gold is." The young man, who requested anonymity since his practice is illegal, is just 25 but has already spent 10 years working in artisanal and illegal mining. "Galamsey," derived from "gather them and sell," is a local Ghanaian phrase that means illegal small-scale gold mining. Around him, the once lush cocoa trees have given way to craters filled with muddy water. The chirping of birds has been replaced by the roar of excavators, tearing the soil open so the artisanal miners can extract the precious ore. Currently, Ghana is the second-largest gold producer in Africa and eighth-largest in the world, with a reported output of 117 metric tons in 2021. Gold production in Ghana includes both large-scale mining, which is largely dominated by multinational corporations, and small-scale mining, which by law is restricted to Ghanaians only. About a million Ghanaians engage in a practice that supports about 4.5 million of the country's 32 million people. However, only 15% of these miners legally declare their activities. The mechanization journey begins Traditionally, small-scale miners in Ghana have used…

