‘Not a good sign’: Study shows Greenland temperatures at 1,000-year high

Collecting core samples from the Greenland ice sheet is no easy task. During a recent expedition, scientists and drilling experts boarded a ski-equipped aircraft and flew to a site at an elevation of about 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) above sea level in central-north Greenland. Then they drilled into the ice sheet with special equipment and packed the extracted cores into insulated boxes that they loaded into the plane’s cargo hold. “It’s tedious work and it’s difficult to get to these places,” says Bo Møllesøe Vinther, a physicist at the Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark, who was involved in similar expeditions. “The weather has to be very good for you in order to be able to do this.” Back at the lab, a team of scientists analyzed the isotopic composition of the ice cores to help reconstruct climate conditions on the ice sheets over the last millennium — from the year 1000 to 2011. In a new study published in Nature, they contend that the years between 2001 and 2011 were the warmest during this thousand-year period, and that the region is now 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) warmer than the long-term average. Study coauthor and glaciologist Johannes Freitag in the AWI ice laboratory with ice core at the saw stand. Freitag and colleagues analyzed the isotopic composition of ice cores from central-north Greenland to help reconstruct climate conditions on the ice sheets over the last millennium. Image by Esther Horvath / AWI. “We show that the impact has reached even the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

