Podcast: Moths vs. mines in Ecuador’s astounding biodiversity hotspot

Since the 1990s, communities of the Intag Valley of Ecuador have been leading a conservation campaign to protect the remaining cloud forests in this highly biodiverse region of the planet, the tropical Andes. Recently, Mongabay staff writer Liz Kimbrough visited the region with associate digital editor Romi Castagnino to speak with local leaders about their grassroots organizing and fundraising efforts, as part of Mongabay’s new Conservation Potential article series. Castagnino joins the Mongabay Newscast to speak about what she saw and heard there, and how Intag Valley communities are challenging a planned copper mine that threatens it. Listen here: “We could see more than 50 (moth) species just in one night,” she says, after conservationist Carlos Zorrilla illuminated a white sheet to attract them, taking the group’s breath away with their numbers. Equally impressive was the diversity of their sizes, ranging from as little as a fingernail to almost as big as a human hand. A silk eyed moth photographed on the arm of Liz Kimbrough. Image by Romi Castagnino. And that was just the moths: according to the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund, the region contains 1 in 6 of all plant species in the world and ranks first in bird, mammal, and amphibian diversity, among 36 top biodiverse hotspots surveyed. But the the world’s largest producer of copper threatens the region with a new mine proposal, and local leaders like Zorilla are now responding with a fundraising campaign and a legal challenge under the “rights of nature” article added…This article was originally published on Mongabay

