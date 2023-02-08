Restore linked habitat to protect tropical amphibians from disease: Study

As a precipitous global biodiversity decline escalates, forests across the tropics are increasingly becoming fragmented. This fragmentation can lead to multiple problems, including a process known as “habitat split” that could have consequences for disease among amphibians, according to a recently published study in the journal Biological Reviews. Habitat split occurs when multiple “classes” of habitat — such as forests, streams and ponds — that are important to some amphibian species’ life cycles are separated, Gui Becker, first author on the paper and a biologist with Pennsylvania State University, told Mongabay in an interview. In earlier work, Becker and colleagues concluded that habitat split was a driving force behind local extinctions of amphibians in South America’s highly fragmented Atlantic Forest. However, a link between habitat split and the role of disease, had not then been considered. Of particular concern when it comes to amphibian disease is the chytrid fungus, Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, which is linked to population declines in Brazil and to amphibian species losses across the globe. Also known as Bd, this fungus can cause the potentially fatal disease chytridiomycosis, with scientists already knowing prior to this research that habitat fragmentation can increase the risk of Bd infections among amphibians. A forest fragment in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. Habitat split can occur when different “classes” of habitat, such as terrestrial and freshwater areas, are separated. In such cases, amphibian species that require water habitat as part of their life cycle must traverse altered habitat. In doing so, it is believed they…This article was originally published on Mongabay

