Sustainable fish farming & agroecology buoy Kenyan communities

GATUNGA, Kenya — The dry spell that troubled Kenya for the past few years has shaken the country’s rural food systems. But Japheth Nthiga, a farmer from Karethani village in central Kenya, has been netting some comforts during the difficult stretch. That’s because Nthiga has converted part of his land to fish ponds, and while the rest of his farm supports livestock and food crops — green grams (mung beans), sorghum, millet and corn — it’s the liquid half-acre that has kept him smiling since 2013. “The fish I farm here are for local consumption. I also earn some good income when I sell the catch at the local market. I do not feel worried when my food crops fail to produce a harvest,” said the 51-year-old father of five, who farms tilapia and catfish. Japheth Nthiga raises tilapia and catfish in fish ponds on his farm in central Kenya. Image by David Njagi for Mongabay. It’s easy to understand Nthiga’s sense of fulfillment. His village, which sits about 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the edge of Mount Kenya Forest, has been wracked by prolonged and repeated droughts for most of the past decade. To navigate the dry spells, farmers, especially those from upstream communities, have intensified their use of synthetic fertilizers to boost crop yields, leading to pollution of rivers and loss of soil nutrients in the region, according to Venter Mwongera, the communications and advocacy coordinator at the nonprofit African Biodiversity Network. As a result, rural food systems…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay