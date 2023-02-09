Brazil-U.S. cooperation is key for global forest conservation (commentary)

Two days after the two-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, copycat mayhem broke out in Brazil’s own capital, Brasília. On that Sunday, newly-inaugurated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was visiting the flood-ravaged city of Araraquara when he learned of the destruction unfolding inside the Brazilian Congress, Supreme Court, and Presidential Palace. He went on TV to condemn the “fascists” who hoped to reverse Brazil’s election. Arguably the most impassioned moment of his speech has been almost entirely overlooked in the international press: Lula linked the local floods to the capital riots via climate change, greed, and authoritarianism, and he condemned the cutting of old-growth forest with a vehemence seldom heard from heads of state. “When people believe that climate change is a minor issue, when they think that it’s something for students, that it’s a left-winger’s cause, that it’s a concern for the Green Party, no! The climate is changing because of human beings’ irresponsibility,” the president declared, suggesting that forest destroyers were among the rioters. “A private citizen has no right to cut down a 300-year-old tree in the Amazon that belongs to each and every one of the 215 million Brazilians, just so he can make some money.” Indigenous leader Tingui-Botó blessing then presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a ritual during an April 2022 gathering of Indigenous groups in the capital, Brasília. Image courtesy of scarlettrphoto via APIB. Lula’s words remind us that the U.S. and Brazil have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

