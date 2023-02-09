Climate change makes its presence felt in the Amazon’s shrinking fish

“Everything is happening at the wrong time,” says Myrian Pereira Vasques. “The trees are blossoming at the wrong time, the soil isn’t the same, the weather is too hot and the fish are dying in the dry season. People who fish for a living are feeling it.” Myrian lives in the Amazonian village of Filadélfia, home to the Indigenous Ticuna people of the Upper Solimões River region, near Brazil’s border with Colombia and Peru. “When the rains come, they are extremely heavy. This also impacts farmers and people who fish,” she says. “These days, fishermen sometimes come home empty-handed. The fish they catch are so small that it makes them sad.” Myrian’s father, João Almeida Vasques, is one of these fishermen. He tells his daughter in their native Ticuna language that he can no longer sustain their family by selling what he catches; there are fewer fish today than there once were. “I don’t catch big fish anymore, or manatees, there aren’t any big pirarucus or tambaquis, or any big maparás. We don’t even find caimans anymore. This affects us a lot,” Myrian translates for her father. Myrian studies agricultural engineering with the help of a scholarship from Projeto Climas (The Climate Project), an initiative of the National Institute for Amazonian Research (INPA). Since November 2021, the project has worked to identify the effects of climate change through the perspective of Indigenous communities. The changes reported by the Indigenous people interviewed are in line with the data collected by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

