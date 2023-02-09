Lula’s government must go far beyond undoing Bolsonaro policies on Amazon forest and Indigenous communities (commentary)

The Amazonian Chief Raoni Metuktire visited the U.K. in January 2020, accompanied by Megaron Txucarramãe and other Indigenous leaders. This visit kicked off a global tour that held very special meaning for Chief Raoni. The Manifest of Piaraçu – a document that denounced the threat of the Brazilian government to the livelihood of Indigenous populations – had been recently released, and set the groundwork for numerous discussions about the preservation of the Amazon rainforest and of Indigenous communities in the region’s future. While there, Chief Raoni participated in numerous public events telling audiences about the past, present and future of Indigenous communities in the Brazilian Amazon. At one event, held at the Imperial College London, Chief Raoni told those present of the threats posed by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who had taken office in January 2019. Almost immediately after taking office, Bolsonaro’s government had set about dismantling the institutional protection for Indigenous communities across Brazil, who also faced sustained campaigns of harassment and violence. Many faced incursions into their legally protected land by mining or logging interests. Others faced a horizon growing ever closer, driven by the expansion of the Brazilian agricultural frontier. An overflight conducted by Greenpeace and Instituto Socioambiental in December 2022 spotted four excavators near an illegal road recently discovered inside the Yanomami Indigenous territory, one of the most endangered areas of Indigenous land in the Brazilian Amazon. Two months after Raoni’s speech in London, the Covid-19 pandemic started to sweep across Brazil. Many Indigenous…This article was originally published on Mongabay

