New reserve in Ecuador secures over 3 million acres of forest

Ecuador this month recognized a new reserve in the Amazon rainforest in hopes of protecting Indigenous land from threats like mining and livestock. The Tarímiat Pujutaí Nuṉka Reserve covers 1,237,395 hectares (3,057,671 acres) of Andean and Amazonian forests in the Morona Santiago province of eastern Ecuador, where numerous Shuar and Achuar communities have for years been fending off numerous drivers of deforestation. “This is an initiative that will not only allow us to preserve, but also enjoy our forests and climate, to offer the world a healthy environment,” said Governor of Morona Santiago, Rafael Antuni. The area is home to cloud forests, sandstone plateaus, Amazonian lowlands and floodplain forests, among other ecosystems. They contain over a thousand species of birds — dozens of them endemic to the region — as well as large mammals like jaguars (Panthera onca), tapirs (Tapirus terrestris) and spectacled bears (Tremarctos ornatus). The reserve, officially recognized on February 1, is intended to act as a corridor for these species because it’s connected to other protected areas in eastern Ecuador and northern Peru, according to the Andes Amazon Fund. The province has nearly 200,000 inhabitants, most of them members of Shuar and Achuar Indigenous communities like Taisha, Morona, Sucúa, Logroño, Méndez, Tiwintza, Limón Indanza, San Juan Bosco and Gualaquiza. A member of a Shuar community in Morona Santiago. (Photo courtesy of Fabian Rodas/Nature and Culture) For years, they expressed concern about encroaching mining, logging and cattle ranching activities. The province has some of the highest deforestation rates…This article was originally published on Mongabay

