No croak: New silent frog species described from Tanzania’s ‘sky island’ forests

Up in Tanzania’s Ukaguru Mountains, researchers have found a new-to-science frog species with a unique trait: it doesn’t make a sound. The small, silent Ukaguru spiny-throated reed frog (Hyperolius ukaguruensis) doesn’t croak, chirp, sing or ribbit. “It’s a very odd group of frogs,” said Lucinda Lawson, a conservation biologist and assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati. The new species, a member of the Hyperolius genus of African reed frogs, was described in the journal PLOS ONE. Frogs typically use sounds to attract a mate, but the males of this species have tiny spines on their throats, which scientists think females might use to identify the males. “The male frogs don’t call like most other frogs do. We think they may use the spine as something like Braille for species recognition,” Lawson said. “Without a call, they need some other way to recognize each other.” A team of researchers described a new species of spiny-throated reed frog that they encountered while conducting an amphibian survey in Tanzania’s Ukaguru Mountains. Image courtesy of Christoph Liedtke. Lawson and her team first encountered the frog in 2019 during their search for another species, the elusive Churamiti maridadi tree toad, in the Ukaguru Mountains. Despite at least seven previous surveys in the area, C. maridadi has only been spotted twice in the wild by scientists and is feared to be extinct. Although Lawson’s team didn’t find the tree toad, their expedition led them to the silent Ukaguru spiny-throated reed frog. According to Lawson, describing a new…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay