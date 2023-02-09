Orca mothers make 'lifelong sacrifice' for sons

From BBC
A study of orcas in the North Pacific has revealed that mothers make a “lifelong sacrifice” for their sons.
Rearing a son significantly reduced a female killer whale’s chance of reproducing in the future.
The energy they need to feed sons appears to compromise their health, leaving them less able to reproduce and raise other young.
“Mothers sacrifice their own food and their own energy,” said Prof Darren Croft from the University of Exeter.
Orcas remain closely bonded to their families throughout their lives. But while young female offspring become independent in adulthood, males depend on their mothers – even demanding a share of the food that their matriarchs catch.
Prof Croft described it as a “new insight into the complex social lives and family lives of these amazing animals”.
The decades-long study, published in the journal Current Biology, is part of an ongoing mission to understand killer whale family life.
It was made possible by the Center for Whale Research (CWR), which has followed the lives of a population of killer whales, known as the Southern Residents, for more than 40 years.
Since 1976, the CWR has produced a complete census of the Southern Resident population, which enabled biologists to carry out multi-generation studies like this one – disentangling critical social behaviour and family bonds that directly impact the animals’ survival.
For this research, scientists examined the lives of 40 female
Read the full article
