Saving Masungi, a last green corridor of the Philippines: Q&A with Ann Dumaliang

“A lot of people talk about conservation in terms of theory, in terms of simply what is shown in books; but it’s another thing to experience a place and to be able to see how all the elements of life interact in that area. It really creates a different level of empathy,” said Ann Dumaliang, co-founder and managing trustee of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Inc. (MGFI), a nonprofit organization that runs a conservation project in Masungi Georeserve in the Philippines. The reserve is an award-winning geotourism site dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the threatened landscape. It is known for its karst terrain, an area of land made up of limestone, formed mostly during the Paleocene epoch 60 million years ago — it is the largest exposed spine of limestone in the Philippines. The winding trails allow people to participate in restoring the forest and to appreciate nature even more. It also serves as a home to more than 400 species of flora and fauna — around 70 of which are endemic to the Philippines — such as the Luzon tarictic hornbill (Penelopides manillae), which is nationally listed as vulnerable; the critically endangered Bagawak-Morado (Clerodendrum quadriloculare) flowering tree; JC’s Vine (Strongylodon juangonzalezii); and the tiny Masungi snail (Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis), which researchers first spotted in 2017. The Philippine-endemic JC’s Vine (Strongylodon juangonzalezii) is characterized by its blue and lilac flowers. Identified by researchers in 2015, the vine can only be found in four locations in the country. According to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

