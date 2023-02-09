Update gives practical guidance for buyers of tropical forest carbon credits

Eight conservation and Indigenous organizations have released a detailed guide for companies looking to invest in tropical forest carbon credits. The groups first published the Tropical Forest Credit Integrity (TCFI) Guide in May 2022. After months of consultation, an update lays out step-by-step guidance that they say provides companies with a tool to offset their carbon emissions in conjunction with the “decarbonization” of their operations. It was made public at a Feb. 9 meeting in Mexico of the Governors’ Climate and Forests Task Force, an international group of leaders formed in response to deforestation, climate change and other environmental issues. “For years, companies have been raising their ambitions for a net zero, nature-positive future, but now is the time to turn those commitments into action. This updated TFCI Guide provides the direction companies need to do just that,” Emily Nyrop, vice president for climate change at Conservation International, said in a statement. “It points companies toward high-integrity carbon credits and helps ensure that corporate use of those carbon credits aligns with real, measurable progress and impact for both the climate and communities.” A woman carrying a solar pannel in the tropical forests near Yangambi, DRC. Image by Axel Fassio/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Conservation International co-authored the report with the Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon River Basin (COICA), the Environmental Defense Fund, the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM), the Nature Conservancy, the Wildlife Conservation Society, the World Resources Institute and WWF. Interest in the voluntary carbon credit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay