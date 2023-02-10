Amid global mezcal craze, scientists and communities try out sustainable plantations

TEHUACÁN-CUICATLÁN BIOSPHERE RESERVE, Mexico — The palenques, or local mezcal production sites, in the village of Santa María Ixcatlán stand unusually empty before the local Day of the Dead celebrations. “Due to a lack of mature agave left [in the wild], men don’t produce as much mezcal as they used to anymore,” explains the president of the local secretariat of community resources, Andres Herrera. He guides us through one of the village’s empty palenques in the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO site reputed as a desert biodiversity hotspot with one of the world’s highest concentrations of cacti. For the past two centuries, local Ixcatec people in the southern state of Oaxaca have made a living producing mezcal, a liquor which, like tequila, is derived from the fermented juices of ripe agave cores. Producers used to extract a native agave species, Agave Potatorum, also known as tobalá or papalometl, from the areas close to the village to produce their local variety of the strong liquor. Tobalá is one of the nine most common agave species used to make mezcal. Andres Herrera in an empty palenque (a local mezcal production site) in Santa María Ixcatlán. Image by Noel Rojo for Mongabay. Agave tobalá is a native wild agave used to make mezcal. It takes around 12 years to mature. Image by Noel Rojo for Mongabay. But with the skyrocketing global popularity of mezcal, planting, collecting and producing mezcal has boomed across the country. In 2021, the country produced more than 8 million…This article was originally published on Mongabay

